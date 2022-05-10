ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $154.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.