eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $636,820,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $55.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

