eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

eXp World stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,942 shares of company stock worth $6,183,941 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

