Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.07. 44,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.