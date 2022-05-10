Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.13.

NYSE EXR opened at $169.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

