EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

EYPT stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.22% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

