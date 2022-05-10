EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

