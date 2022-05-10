F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th.

FNB opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,129,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

