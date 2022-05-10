Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.