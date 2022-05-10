Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.25.
FN opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
