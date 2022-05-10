Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of FSLY opened at $11.74 on Monday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

