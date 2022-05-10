Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

FATH stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

