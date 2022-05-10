FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

FDP opened at GBX 2,470 ($30.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,034.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,931.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. FD Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276.14 ($15.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($33.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £687.30 million and a PE ratio of 851.72.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

