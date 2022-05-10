FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

FNHC stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

