Fernando Elias Ganoza Buys 60,000 Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,903.04.

Shares of CVE ATY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Atico Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

