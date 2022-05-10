Fernando Elias Ganoza Buys 60,000 Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,903.04.
Shares of CVE ATY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Atico Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.
About Atico Mining (Get Rating)
