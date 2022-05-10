Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Monday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The stock has a market cap of £844.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

