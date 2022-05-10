FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FGEN opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 748.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

