Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.
FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
