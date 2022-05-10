Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

