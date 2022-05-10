Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. 60,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.33. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

