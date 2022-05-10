Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,693. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

