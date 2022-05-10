Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

