Financial Contrast: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 8.56 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -47.62 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 178.68%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About TNR Technical (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.