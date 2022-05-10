Financial Contrast: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 2.36 $3.62 billion $14.41 5.85

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 3 15 0 2.74

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $282.13, suggesting a potential upside of 234.83%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Far Peak Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.