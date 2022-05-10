First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

