First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently commented on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

AG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -149.93%.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.