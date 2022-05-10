First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $748.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

