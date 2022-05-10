First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

First of Long Island stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

