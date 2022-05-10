First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

