First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 211.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 19.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 321.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,020,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,688,000 after buying an additional 249,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

