First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

First Solar stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

