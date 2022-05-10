Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Acquires $40,744,924.50 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50.

FISV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. 3,250,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

