Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$773.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.72 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.47.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

