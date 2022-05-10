Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.97 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.22-$1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

