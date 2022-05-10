Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51% Lyft -22.42% -47.92% -14.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Lyft 0 9 17 0 2.65

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $139.88, suggesting a potential upside of 242.24%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $50.19, suggesting a potential upside of 164.17%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Lyft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 5.05 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -22.96 Lyft $3.21 billion 2.06 -$1.01 billion ($2.29) -8.30

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

