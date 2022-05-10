Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Shares of FTK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.