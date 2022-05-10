Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($191.10) to £138 ($170.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($210.82) to £169 ($208.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($209.72) to £159.90 ($197.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

PDYPY opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

