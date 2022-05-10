FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

