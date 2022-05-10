Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.