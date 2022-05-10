Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77 billion-$5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Fortive also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.73 EPS.

FTV stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.