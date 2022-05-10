Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

