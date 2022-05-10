FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FOXA stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 263,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,890. FOX has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get FOX alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FOX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after buying an additional 267,613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.