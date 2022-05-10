FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FOX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FOX by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

