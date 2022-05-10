Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,967,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

