Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

