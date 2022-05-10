Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.74 ($68.15).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.02 ($1.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €57.56 ($60.59). 512,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

