Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

