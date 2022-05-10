Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.