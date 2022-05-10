Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

