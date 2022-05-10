Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,930,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

