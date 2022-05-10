Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($12.92).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 764.60 ($9.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 757.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 802.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

