FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

FREY has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY opened at $7.39 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

