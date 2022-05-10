FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.

Get FRP alerts:

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $539.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FRP by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.